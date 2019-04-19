Home

Ralph J. Goffredo Sr.

Ralph J. Goffredo Sr. Notice
GOFFREDO - Sr., Ralph J., of North Massapequa on April 17, 2019 in his 93rd year. World War II Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Rosann Molloy Ralph Jr. and the late Theresa. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Alexis and Dashiel. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45am @ Maria Regina RC Church, NY. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019
