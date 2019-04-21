|
SPAGNOLO - Ralph J., Sr. of Wantagh on April 18, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Linda. Loving father of Ralph J. Jr. (Dawn) & Victor (Kathy). Cherished grandpa of Crystal and great grandpa of Joseph and Ariana. Loving brother of Veronica Hurley and Jay Pinto. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Former Vice President of CSEA. Past nine year Wantagh School Board President. Past executive director of the Wantagh Foundation for Educational Excellence. Past Master of the Baldwin Masonic Lodge. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Rd (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45AM at St Barnabas the Apostle R.C. Church, Bellmore. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Ralph's name to Wantagh Foundation, P.O. Box 127, Wantagh, NY 11793. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019