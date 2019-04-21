Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
St Barnabas the Apostle R.C. Church
Bellmore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Spagnolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph J. Spagnolo Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ralph J. Spagnolo Sr. Notice
SPAGNOLO - Ralph J., Sr. of Wantagh on April 18, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Linda. Loving father of Ralph J. Jr. (Dawn) & Victor (Kathy). Cherished grandpa of Crystal and great grandpa of Joseph and Ariana. Loving brother of Veronica Hurley and Jay Pinto. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Former Vice President of CSEA. Past nine year Wantagh School Board President. Past executive director of the Wantagh Foundation for Educational Excellence. Past Master of the Baldwin Masonic Lodge. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Rd (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45AM at St Barnabas the Apostle R.C. Church, Bellmore. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Ralph's name to Wantagh Foundation, P.O. Box 127, Wantagh, NY 11793. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now