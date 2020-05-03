Home

More Obituaries for Ralph DeBari
Ralph L. DeBari

Ralph L. DeBari Notice
DeBARI - Ralph L. Loving husband to Lydia, adored father to Christine and Jacqueline, father in law to Ryan and Adam, doting grandfather to Talia and Scarlett. Brother to Donald, Robert, Maryann and Judi. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ralph served his country as a United States Marine and honored the Corps each and every day. Ralph was the Chief Architect for the Army Corps of Engineers. He loved his job, colleagues and continued involvement with the military. Everyone that knew him loved his smile and passion for life.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
