PLAISANCE Ralph 87, formerly of Old Bethpage, NY. Passed away on April 1, 2020 from the Corona Virus. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gloria. Cherished Dad to his children Linda, Stephen (Susan), Suzanne and Richard (Stacy). Beloved Poppie to 8 grandchildren Alex, Cassie, Greg, Richie, Michael, Chloe, Stephie & Carly & great-grand- child Arianna. Survived by his sister Phyllis Lawrence. Ralph's life was all about service to both his family and his com-munity. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked for the NY Police Department for 32 years. He was the founding Grand Knight for the St. Pius X Council of Knights of Columbus. He served as President of VFW Post 5942 of Plainview for many terms. Ralph touched many lives and will be missed by all. Services will be held at a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020