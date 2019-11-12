|
SERPICO - Ralph, 85, passed suddenly on November 8, 2019. Loving father of Anthony (Denise), Robin Vallario (Salvatore), Stacey Dampf (Barry). Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Matthew, Jordan, Lindsey, Kara and Robert. He is survived by sister Arlene Serpico of Coral Springs, FL. Retired owner of Industrial Scrap Inc. of Canarsie, Brooklyn, later known as Kings County Scrap Iron, Inc. Ralph loved baseball and was a devoted fan of the NY Mets as well as an avid golfer. He was known for his generous spirit and his larger than life personality. He lived life to the fullest. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Wed. from 11-2pm. A wake service will be held Wed. at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019