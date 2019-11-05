|
SERZO - Ralph J. of East Meadow, NY on November 2, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Lorene. Loving father of Ralph, Jr. (Stacey), Deborah Krempa (Brian), Christine (Jonathan), and Patricia Parrinello (Michael). Proud grandfather of Audrey, Joseph, and Ava. Adored brother of Theresa and Benedict (Janice), and brother-in-law of Corinne (Ramon) and Vincent (Barbara). Cherished by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dedicated Deputy Executive Director of the Town of Hempstead Housing Authority. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Fund www.kidneyfund.org www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019