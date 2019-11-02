|
SORBARA - Ralph of Lynbrook on October 31, 2019 at age 80. Beloved husband of Marina (nee Curra). Loving father of Teresa Bilotta (Pasquale) and Pasquale (Teshy). Devoted grandfather of Antonella (Greg), Raffaele, Nicola (Danielle), Raffaele, Luciano, and Marino. Cherished great-grandfather of Nicholas, Olivia, Luca, and Francesca. Dear brother of Stella, Vincenzo (Josephine), Marina (Giuseppe), Rita Grillo (Marino), Francesco (Carmela), fond brother-in-law of Josephine and Domenico. Preceded in death by Marsiglia (Vincenzo), Giorgio (Rosa), Salvatore, Giuseppe, Concetta, Filippo (Lucrezia), Caterina, Maria Antonia (Pasquale). Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Owner of Sorbara Landscaping of Lynbrook. Family receiving friends Sunday 2pm-8pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook. Entombment to follow to Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019