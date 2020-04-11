Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Gismondi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph T. Gismondi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph T. Gismondi Notice
GISMONDI Ralph T. of Franklin Square, NY passed on April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Gismondi. Cherished father of Lisa Miller married to Philip and Lori Gonzalez married to Ed. Adored grandfather of Ally, Kera, Elvis, Dylan, and Summer. Proudly served as a member of the FDNY and retired at the rank of Captain. Served as a Flight Attendant for JetBlue Airlines. Actively involved in the FDNY Columbian Association and the UFOA Retirees Association. He will be missed tremendously. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -