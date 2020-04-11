|
GISMONDI Ralph T. of Franklin Square, NY passed on April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Gismondi. Cherished father of Lisa Miller married to Philip and Lori Gonzalez married to Ed. Adored grandfather of Ally, Kera, Elvis, Dylan, and Summer. Proudly served as a member of the FDNY and retired at the rank of Captain. Served as a Flight Attendant for JetBlue Airlines. Actively involved in the FDNY Columbian Association and the UFOA Retirees Association. He will be missed tremendously. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020