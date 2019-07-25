Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Victor Kaplan Notice
KAPLAN - Ralph Victor passed away at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family, on July 23, 2019. He grew up in Sharon, MA, attended the University of Michigan, and volunteered in the Peace Corps in Korea from 1969 to 1971. He received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from Yeshiva University in 1981, and married Naomi Sadowsky on July 24, 1983. Ralph and Naomi created and ran the Center for Psycho-therapy, where Ralph practiced as a psychologist and executive director for over 35 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Naomi, his two children, Chloe and Samuel, his sister, Enid, and a large extended family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 11am, at Riverside Nassau North Chapels in Great Neck, NY. Burial to follow at the Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) or Medical Teams Interna-tional(www.medicalteams.org) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019
