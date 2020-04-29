Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralpha Nicolosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralpha Nicolosi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralpha Nicolosi Notice
NICOLOSI - Ralpha (nee Ugliano) of East Rockaway, L.I. passed from complications of Covid-19 on April 16, 2020 at the age of 67. She is the beloved wife of Vincenzo. The loving mother of Vincent and Tricia Nicolosi, Alberta and Don Ippolitto. A cherished grandmother to Nicholas, Francesco and Vincenza. She was interred at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale on April 21. Her family will announce a Memorial Mass at Saint Raymond R.C. Church at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralpha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -