NICOLOSI - Ralpha (nee Ugliano) of East Rockaway, L.I. passed from complications of Covid-19 on April 16, 2020 at the age of 67. She is the beloved wife of Vincenzo. The loving mother of Vincent and Tricia Nicolosi, Alberta and Don Ippolitto. A cherished grandmother to Nicholas, Francesco and Vincenza. She was interred at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale on April 21. Her family will announce a Memorial Mass at Saint Raymond R.C. Church at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020