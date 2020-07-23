1/
Randall Foley
FOLEY- Randall V. Of Bethapge L.I. on June 19, 2020. Joined his beloved wife Dolores Foley in eternal rest. Survived by his children Edward (Brenda), Kathleen (John), Kevin (Joan), Theresa (Thomas) and their spouses. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 13. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Midway from 1951-1953. Long time honored member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, serving with Tara Pipes and Drums Color Guard for over 20 years. A memorial service will be held July 26th, form 2-4:30 and 7-9, at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home of Bethpage. A celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. James Church in Seaford on July 27th at 9:30 am.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
JUL
26
Memorial service
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
JUL
27
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. James Church
July 23, 2020
Dear Kathy, John and Family,
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. May he Rest In Peace and may your memories bring you comfort.
Love and Prayers
Renee'
Renee' Candido Luft
