Randall Foley

FOLEY- Randall V. Of Bethapge L.I. on June 19, 2020. Joined his beloved wife Dolores Foley in eternal rest. Survived by his children Edward (Brenda), Kathleen (John), Kevin (Joan), Theresa (Thomas) and their spouses. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 13. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Midway from 1951-1953. Long time honored member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, serving with Tara Pipes and Drums Color Guard for over 20 years. A memorial service will be held July 26th, form 2-4:30 and 7-9, at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home of Bethpage. A celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. James Church in Seaford on July 27th at 9:30 am.







