Randall Tom Notice
TOM - Randall W. of East Meadow, NY on March 28, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Terrill. Devoted father of Rhiannon Canner and her husband Dustin, Cassandra Mulvey and her husband Steve, Paul and his wife Kate, and Brett. Cherished grandfather of James, Juliette, Ruby, Holden, Nathan, and Preston. Adored son of Greta and the late Paul. Loving brother of Doug and Joane, and Cindy and John. Treasured cousin and "Gruncle" to many nieces and nephews. Proud dog owner of Mona and Monte. Memorial Service to take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home. Please visit the website to extend condolences to the family and share your memories of Randall. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020
