Randi Dunn

DUNN- Randi E., (nee Bedell) of Blue Point, NY on July 23, 2020 one day shy of her 75th birthday. A proud graduate of Islip HS ('63) and SUNY Albany ('67), she is survived by her devoted husband Walter Jr., sons Walter III (Gina), Gregory (Beverly) and her beloved grandchildren Christina and Michael. Also survived by her sister Linda McCarthy, brother-in-law Dr. George Dunn (Patricia) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Randi enjoyed reading and traveling as well as bragging about her grandchildren. She fought a courageous battle against cancer since 2016, and is now free of pain and suffering. May God hold her in the palm of His hand. Reposing Sunday, July 26th, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, where a religious service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, are appreciated.