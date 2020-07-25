1/1
Randi Dunn
DUNN- Randi E., (nee Bedell) of Blue Point, NY on July 23, 2020 one day shy of her 75th birthday. A proud graduate of Islip HS ('63) and SUNY Albany ('67), she is survived by her devoted husband Walter Jr., sons Walter III (Gina), Gregory (Beverly) and her beloved grandchildren Christina and Michael. Also survived by her sister Linda McCarthy, brother-in-law Dr. George Dunn (Patricia) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Randi enjoyed reading and traveling as well as bragging about her grandchildren. She fought a courageous battle against cancer since 2016, and is now free of pain and suffering. May God hold her in the palm of His hand. Reposing Sunday, July 26th, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, where a religious service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, are appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Reposing
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
JUL
26
Reposing
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
JUL
26
Service
03:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
1 entry
July 25, 2020
To the family of Randi Bedell Dunn,

My wife Judy and I were so sorry to hear of Randi's passing. She was a bright light in our Islip High School class of 1963. My mother, and aunts were close friends of Randi's mother for many years. I will always remember her warm smile, and gentle spirit. May she rest in peace.

Your family will be in our prayers.

John and Judy Simmons
John Simmons
Classmate
