Randi Dunn

To the family of Randi Bedell Dunn,



My wife Judy and I were so sorry to hear of Randi's passing. She was a bright light in our Islip High School class of 1963. My mother, and aunts were close friends of Randi's mother for many years. I will always remember her warm smile, and gentle spirit. May she rest in peace.



Your family will be in our prayers.



John and Judy Simmons

Classmate