Raphael Delbango
DELBANGO - Raphael (Ray), 98, passed away from COVID-19 on June 3, 2020. Born in Port Richmond, Staten Island, he was a long-time resident of Flushing, NY. He later resided in St. James, NY and recently at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook, NY. He was married for 67 years to his wife Julia who predeceased him in in 2015. He was the loving father of Robert (Linda) and Richard (Patricia) and grandfather of five; Scott, Lisa, Paige, Ryan and Cassidy and great grandfather of Austin. He also is survived by his sister Margaret. He was predec-eased by his brothers James and George and by his sisters Helen and Emma. Ray was a Veteran of WWII serving proudly in Europe with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war, he became a police officer for the Port Authority of NY and NJ and later a bank officer for EAB Bank. He will be interred at the U.S. Military Cemetery in Calverton, NY. Services will be private.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
