HAAG - Ray Allen, MD 11-25-24-11-29-20. Retired Orthopedic Surgeon, practiced in Bay Shore, NY 1955-2010. Born in Oregon, raised in Tacoma and Seattle, WA. Graduted Stadium High School, Tacoma, University of Washington, Seattle and Cornell Medical College, 1948. Survived by wife Maureen (Ann Maureen Dennis) and their children, Ray Jr. (Jill), grandchildren Rae and Jude; Elizabeth, MD, partner Craig Dellavecchia and Christian. Also survived by children, Janice Veryzer (John), Jon (Kelley), Lawrence (the late Susan), Martha Haag (Jean Mills), 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Also brothers-in-law, William Dennis (Catherine), Vincent Dennis (Jill), sisters-in-law, Barbara Drowne (Steve) and Alice Dennis. Nieces and nephews from New York, Mass., So. Carolina, Oregon and Washington State. Predeceased by parents, Elizabeth (Marshall) and Rudolph Haag; brothers, Rudolph and Marshall, Sister Alta Kirkman (Ashely) and daughter Kathryn Haag Clauss. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Interment to be held privately. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northwell Hospice Care Network, St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen or Southside Hospital. Visiting Thursday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
