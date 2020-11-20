McGRATH-Ray, Airforce Major Wantagh, NY, Boynton Beach, FL, at the age of 88, entered Heaven on November 1st. Married 65 years to Marilyn (Thienel) McGrath. Along with his wife he leaves behind here on earth three heartbroken daughters Lana McGrath-Simonetti, Laurajean McGrath-Williams and Kelly McGRath-Martinsen and meets in Heaven daughters Carolyn Ann McGrath and Diana Lyn Moon. Survived by three sons-in-law Kevin Martinsen, Patrick Williams and Ed Moon. Grandfather to Ryan Moon, Krystin Moon, Connor Williams, Shannon Williams, Kaitlyn Williams, Michaela Williams, Dylan Martinsen, Reagan Martinsen and Camryn Simonetti. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Isle in Long Beach, NY November 21st at 11am and burial at National Cemetery Farmingdale on November 23rd at 11:30am.







