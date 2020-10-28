Raye Wartel

WARTEL - Raye of Merrick, NY on October 25, 2020 at 79. Predeceased by husband Al. Loving mother to Bruce, David, Richard, and Marcie and mother-in-law of Susan, Laura, Kerry, and Michael. Loving and active grandmother to Josh, Jake, Adam, Dani, Ellie, Evan, Asher, Gray, and Autumn. Loyal friend and "mom" to many. Selfless. A compassionate, talented teacher and champion of education. A big heart and giving spirit. Donations can be made to Little Shelter Animal Rescue and the Bellmore-Merrick Child Care Program.







