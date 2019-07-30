Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Harasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond B. Harasek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond B. Harasek Notice
HARASEK- Raymond B. of Franklin Square on July 28, 2019. Proud recipient of the Purple Heart. Beloved husband of the late Beulah. Loving father of Raymond, Christine, Stephen, Daniel, Donald, Karen and the late Matthew. Devoted grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square Tuesday 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30am St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krauss Funeral Home
Download Now