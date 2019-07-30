|
HARASEK- Raymond B. of Franklin Square on July 28, 2019. Proud recipient of the Purple Heart. Beloved husband of the late Beulah. Loving father of Raymond, Christine, Stephen, Daniel, Donald, Karen and the late Matthew. Devoted grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square Tuesday 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30am St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019