Raymond Borowitz Notice
BOROWITZ- Raymond ,age 78, of Huntington Station, formerly of Nesconset, New York. Beloved father of Laura (John) Halleran and Ellen (Don) Rassiger. Survived by his former wife, Joan, grandchildren Grant, Benjamin and Grace, brother Kenneth (Susan) Stark, sister Barbara (Anthony) Consolazio and many nieces and nephews. Ray was a regular guy who liked motorcycles, knowing a little bit about a lot of things, and being with his family. Visitation Saturday 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station, New York. Private Cremation to follow. www.Jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019
