Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Reposing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Cavaliere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond F. Cavaliere Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond F. Cavaliere Sr. Notice
CAVALIERE- Raymond F., Sr. 98, of Baldwin, NY passed away on September 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Raymond, Jr. (Grace), Thomas (JoAnn), Ronald (Barbara) and Elaine Haitmenak (Mark). Cherished grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at stjude.org, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now