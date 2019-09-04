|
CAVALIERE- Raymond F., Sr. 98, of Baldwin, NY passed away on September 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Raymond, Jr. (Grace), Thomas (JoAnn), Ronald (Barbara) and Elaine Haitmenak (Mark). Cherished grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at stjude.org, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019