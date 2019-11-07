Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Raymond G. Scheuerman Notice
SCHEUERMAN - Raymond G., on November 5, 2019, of Massapequa Park. Beloved husband of Graciela. Loving father of Sandra DiPietro (Bruce), Richard (Megan), and Suzanna Diaquoi (Carl). Proud grand- father of Sebastien, Alyssa, Kayla, Sarah, Hannah, Cassidy, Harrison, and Connor. Dear brother of Fred. Reposing Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019
