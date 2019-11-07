|
SCHEUERMAN - Raymond G., on November 5, 2019, of Massapequa Park. Beloved husband of Graciela. Loving father of Sandra DiPietro (Bruce), Richard (Megan), and Suzanna Diaquoi (Carl). Proud grand- father of Sebastien, Alyssa, Kayla, Sarah, Hannah, Cassidy, Harrison, and Connor. Dear brother of Fred. Reposing Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019