GARRIGAN - Raymond Michael of Point Lookout, NY on July 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Phyllis. Loving father of Dr. Diane Garrigan (Edward Donahue), and Raymond C. Garrigan Esq. Cherished grandfather of T.J. Adored brother of Doris Eberle and Janet O'Shea. Proud US Army Korean War Veteran. Dedicated Police Officer for over 40 years, former Chief of Police for the Village of Malverne, and past president of the NY State Association of Chiefs of Police. Member of the American Legion Victor Murthar Post 972 in Long Beach, NY. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10:30 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church in Point Lookout, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019