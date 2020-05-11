|
GONZALES - Raymond F. Ray Gonzales died at the age of sixty on May 8th, 2020, of complications from cancer. He was a long-time resident of Massapequa Park, NY. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Josie; son Nick; daughter Laura, son-in-law RJ, and grandchildren Dennis and Claudia; nephews Edward, James, and Hugh; and a large and loving extended family. Ray was an observant Catholic who volunteered with his wife in their parish marriage prep program for over twenty years. He also volunteered at the postal union offices after retiring from his long-held job as a mail carrier. Ray deeply loved his family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held for family only. A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation, Catholic Charities USA, or NALC Branch 6000.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020