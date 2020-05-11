Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Gonzales Notice
GONZALES - Raymond F. Ray Gonzales died at the age of sixty on May 8th, 2020, of complications from cancer. He was a long-time resident of Massapequa Park, NY. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Josie; son Nick; daughter Laura, son-in-law RJ, and grandchildren Dennis and Claudia; nephews Edward, James, and Hugh; and a large and loving extended family. Ray was an observant Catholic who volunteered with his wife in their parish marriage prep program for over twenty years. He also volunteered at the postal union offices after retiring from his long-held job as a mail carrier. Ray deeply loved his family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held for family only. A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation, Catholic Charities USA, or NALC Branch 6000.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -