HANWAY - RAYMOND Raymond Hanway, 77, of Seaford and later Yorktown Heights, NY passed away peacefully on the morning of September 17, 2019 at his home in Westchester County. A longtime employee at the Lynbrook Post Office and later Stuart's Taxi in West-bury, Mr. Hanway was an avid film buff, theater lover and sports fan. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Maestri and Christopher Hanway, his son-in-law, Anthony Maestri, his grandsons, Anthony, Marc, and Nicholas Maestri, his beloved sister Joann Keyes, his brother-in-law John Daddino, John's daughters Jessica, Rebecca, and Rachel, and a large extended family. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, NY Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday, September 24th.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019