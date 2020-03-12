|
|
HARRINGTON - Honorable Raymond, Nassau County Judge, of East Rockaway on March 6, 2020 at age 92. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Neyland). Loving father of Patricia Harrington (Russell Bullwinkel), Brian (the late Jeanne), Raymond (Toni), and Kevin (Phyllis). Devoted grandfather of Sean, Sydney (A.J.), Alex, Kristina, and Emma. Cherished great-grandfather of Leah and Sara. Dear brother of the late Madeleine Johnsen. His family is receiving friends Friday from 3pm - 7pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am at Saint Raymond RC Church, E. Rockaway.Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. Memorial donations to St. Raymond Parish Social Ministry, 263 Atlantic Ave., E. Rockaway, NY 11518 and/or specialolympicsusa.org are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2020