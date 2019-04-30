|
HARTMAN- Raymond W. passed away on April 28, 2019 at age 91. Loving husband of Bernice (Pratt) for 65 years. Predeceased by son Stephen (Nancy) and son-in-law David. Survived by daughter Kathy Finn, granddaughters Christie and Lora Finn, brother Stephen (Dolores) and sister Marianne Stokes (Herb). Family and friends may call at Arthur White Funeral Home, 234 Broadway, Bethpage, on Wednesday 5-1 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service Thursday 5-2 at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial at LI National Cemetery, Calverton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northwell Hospice Care Network in his memory.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019