CUBELLS - Raymond J., 83 of Mattituck on March 5th. Beloved husband of Eva. Loving father of John, Stephen, and Margaret LaGiudice. Adored grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 4. Predeceased by sons Raymond Jr. & James. Brother of Joseph Cubells and Jacqueline Bambino. Visitation Sunday, March 8th, from 2 p.m. to 6pm at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY. www.northforkfuneralhome.com. Funeral Mass Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Southold. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2020