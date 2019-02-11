|
|
KRICKMIER - Raymond J. of S. Huntington, N.Y. on February 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Margaret (Hayden). Loving father of Karen (Gary) Burton, Raymond, Kerry (John) Tinker and Kimberly (H.B.) Hauser. Adored grandfather of 12 and cherished great-grandfather of 1. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm. & 7-9pm. Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30am. St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church Melville, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2019