TIRELLI - Deacon Raymond J. on April 9, 2020, at the age of 83. Raymond was predeceased by his loving wife Mary. He leaves behind four children, Donna Girardi (Frank), Joanne, Thomas (Tracy), and Cathy Crisfield (Robert). Raymond was born on April 10, 1936 in Queens, NY to Margaret and Raymond Tirelli, Sr. Raymond was predeceased by his sister Margaret and brothers John and Gary. On June 6, 1954 Ray married the love of his life Mary Ballarano. They moved to Carle Place in 1962 where they raised their family. In accordance with his passion to serve, he joined the New York City Fire Department in 1960 rising up to the rank of Lieutenant. He ended his career helping his fellow firemen by serving in their Counseling Unit. He retired in 1990 but was called back to duty after 9/11 to once again help counsel firemen and their families. Ray and Mary attended Our Lady of Hope RC Church in Carle Place. After his retirement, Ray's love for the Catholic Church and desire to help people inspired him to become an ordained Deacon in 1994. They became snowbirds, wintering in Englewood, FL where he continued to serve as a Deacon in St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He also was Chaplain for the Venice Police Department in Florida. Ray loved to golf especially with his son, brother Gary and his nephews. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A private funeral will be held. When circumstances allow, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Ray's honor. Please visit: CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020