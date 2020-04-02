|
MOSCATO - Raymond Joseph of Carle Place NY suddenly on March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Devoted father of Donna Schoppmeyer and Michael Moscato. Loving grandfather of Skyla, Emma, Brooke and Sam. Also survived by his brother Bob and many nieces and nephews whom he was proud of. He was know as Mr Ray to his friends and students @ Northwell Health Laboratories where he still worked as a C.L.S. Private immediate family service only at this time. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020