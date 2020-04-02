Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Moscato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph Moscato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Joseph Moscato Notice
MOSCATO - Raymond Joseph of Carle Place NY suddenly on March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Devoted father of Donna Schoppmeyer and Michael Moscato. Loving grandfather of Skyla, Emma, Brooke and Sam. Also survived by his brother Bob and many nieces and nephews whom he was proud of. He was know as Mr Ray to his friends and students @ Northwell Health Laboratories where he still worked as a C.L.S. Private immediate family service only at this time. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -