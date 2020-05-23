Home

KENNEDY - Raymond Joseph, 93, of Massapequa Park passed away on May 22, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and May Kennedy. Beloved husband to the late Frances Kennedy. Loving father of Marilyn Halling, Raymond (Elizabeth) Kennedy, Maureen (Frank) Rapczyk, and Patrick (Nancy) Kennedy. brother of Ann Kennedy, Rosemarie Toomey, and the late Joseph and Matthew Kennedy. Cherished grand-father of Kelly (Edward) Galanek, Raymond (Tara) Kennedy, Caitlin (Christopher) McCluskey, Frank (Juliann) Rapczyk, Tristin (Anthony) Spencer, Eric Rapczyk, Patrick Kennedy, Shannon Kennedy, Donald (Melanie) Halling, Kathleen (Joseph) Pagano. Raymond was a proud Navy man who served in WWII. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family and beating his nephews and grandchildren in golf. Special thank you to Diana, Rosemary, and Bella and the rest of the staff at Good Shepherd Hospice. Raymond will always be loved and remembered. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Long Island National Cemetery. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. massapequafuneralhome.com
