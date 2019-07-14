|
LaCASSE - Raymond, of Rockville Centre, NY, formerly of West Hempstead, NY on July 12, 2019, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee: Fennell). Proudly decorated WWII Veteran, Staff Sergeant, Battle of the Bulge, Company C, 345 Infantry, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Beloved father of Linda (Keith) Wheeler, Neil (Joan), Greg (Beth), Lisa LaCasse, and the late Mark (Jacqueline) LaCasse. Adored grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue Monday 2-4, and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 am St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, West Hempstead, NY. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the would be appreciated. www.mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from July 14 to July 15, 2019