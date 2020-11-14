MONTEMURRO - Raymond Sr.of Oceanside, NY. Survived by his loving children Raymond Jr. (owner of Dodici and Blue Moon in Rockville Centre), Angelique and Cindy. Beloved grandfather of Nicholas, Elena, Thomas, Christopher & Steven. Beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7 PM and on Monday from 5-9 PM at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will held at St. Anthony's in Oceanside on Tuesday, 9:45AM. Entombment immediately following at St. Raymond's Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store