MONTEMURRO - Raymond Sr. of Oceanside, NY. Survived by his loving children Raymond Jr. (owner of Dodici and Blue Moon in Rockville Centre), Angelique and Cindy. Beloved grandfather of Nicholas, Elena, Thomas, Christopher & Steven. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will held at St. Anthony's in Oceanside on Monday, 9:45am. Entombment immediately following at St. Raymond's Cemetery.







