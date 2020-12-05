1/
Raymond Montemurro Sr.
MONTEMURRO - Raymond Sr. of Oceanside, NY. Survived by his loving children Raymond Jr. (owner of Dodici and Blue Moon in Rockville Centre), Angelique and Cindy. Beloved grandfather of Nicholas, Elena, Thomas, Christopher & Steven. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will held at St. Anthony's in Oceanside on Monday, 9:45am. Entombment immediately following at St. Raymond's Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Anthony's
DEC
7
Entombment
St. Raymond's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
