Reposing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
MALLEY - Raymond O., IIIof Copiague, LI on July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen F. Loving stepfather of Ryan and Nicholas Caracciola. Dear brother of Geraldine Berlinger, Maureen Kiss, Kathleen Donatelli, Timothy Malley and Thomas Malley. Adored uncle of Colleen, Eddie, Madison and Timothy. Ray is also survived by his extended family and many friends. Reposing today (Thursday) 7-9:30 pm and Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Cremation to follow at LI Cremation Company. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019
