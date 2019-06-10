Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Platt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Raymond Platt Notice
PLATT - Raymond, 85, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, formerly longtime resident of Huntington, NY passed away peacefully and went home to be with the lord on June 5th, 2019. Ray as he liked to be called was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Thomas and Jennie Platt. He served 4 years in the Korean war. He was preceded in death by Carolyn and Jennie his wives and Virginia Platt and Valerie Okula his daughters. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Peggy and James Antunes and his grandchildren Kim Power and Brian Lorello. Along with his dearest longtime friends Dan and Jan Lanhan and family. Graveside services are to be held at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd, Calverton, NY 11933 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the Veterans Administration. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc. 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY 11746.
Published in Newsday on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Download Now