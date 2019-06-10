PLATT - Raymond, 85, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, formerly longtime resident of Huntington, NY passed away peacefully and went home to be with the lord on June 5th, 2019. Ray as he liked to be called was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Thomas and Jennie Platt. He served 4 years in the Korean war. He was preceded in death by Carolyn and Jennie his wives and Virginia Platt and Valerie Okula his daughters. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Peggy and James Antunes and his grandchildren Kim Power and Brian Lorello. Along with his dearest longtime friends Dan and Jan Lanhan and family. Graveside services are to be held at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd, Calverton, NY 11933 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the Veterans Administration. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc. 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY 11746. Published in Newsday on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary