|
|
RENCHER - Raymond W., of Massapequa. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Colleen & Matthew Rencher. Cherished brother of Virginia Katz, and Joan Colletta. Proud U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and Train Director for the LIRR. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Runyons Restaurant, 3928 Merrick Rd., Seaford. In loving memory of Ray, donations can be made to Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichols Rd., Islandia, NY 11749. The donations will be used for Military Program purposes. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from May 25 to May 26, 2019