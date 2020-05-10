|
RICO - Raymond of Lynbrook passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. He was 89. Born in the Bronx July 22, 1930 to Josephine and Alessandro Rico. Predeceased by Danny, Mary, Chester, Horace, Freddie, Clara, Louie and Evelyn. Adoring husband to the love of his life the late Connie Rico. Loving father to Patricia Stamile and husband Roger and the late Kenneth Piteo. Proud grand-father, "Poppy," to Brandon, Lia, Kristen and Nikki. Uncle to Dede, Rick, (late) Woochie, Diane, Pat, Mary, Linda, Robert, (Late) Nancy, Patti, Tina and Buz. Ray worked at MSG for 24 years and was a member of Local 3. He enjoyed going to Atlantic City, Belmont and listening to Frank Sinatra. His favorite sports teams were the Yankees and Rangers. He especially loved spending time with his family and dog Buddy. Raymond Rico was a good, caring, loving man and always wanted to help others. He will be truly missed. Private services will be held at Holy Rood.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020