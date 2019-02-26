|
|
RIZZO - Raymond of Garden City formerly of Elmont, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 24, 2019. Retired Detective of 35 years from the Nassau County Police Department. Devoted husband of Santa (nee Maraviglia). Loving father of Robert (Joyce) and the late Raymond Rizzo. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Thursday 2-4, 7-9pm at the Krauss Funeral Home Inc. 1097 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday St. Anne's R. C. Church. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019