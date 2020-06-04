SALVITTI - Raymond 03-13-1933 - 05-31-2020 Raymond was born in Patchogue, NY to John Salvitti and Mamie (Garafola). He joined the United States Navy in 1952 and was honoroably discharged in 1956. He was a member of Laborers Local 66 for over 50 years, retiring in 1995 and was also a longtime member of the Patchogue YMCA. Raymond is survived by his wife Elaine (Cuttler) of 62 years, son, John and wife Claudia, son, Nicholas and wife Jennifer, daughter-in-law Cindy and grandchildren Matthew, LisaMarie, Nikolette, Jessica, Tyler, Ariana and Raymond Emmanuel. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and his son Raymond Jr. in 2007. Raymond touched many lives and for that we will be forever grateful.







