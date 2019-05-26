Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Reposing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, NY
SANTIAGO - Raymond on May 22, 2019 of Bay Shore, New York. Loving wife of Iris for 69 years. Beloved Father of Debra, Kathleen, Lisa (Rod) and Raymond Jr. (Laura). Son to the late Ramon and Georgina (Ildefonso). Loving brother of Angelo and Gloria. Cherished Grandfather of Luke, Gabrielle, Raymond III, Michael, Karly, Riley, Thomas and Ava. Repo-sing at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Ave., Brentwood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 9:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends to celebrate Raymond's life on Monday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m. GrantFH.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
