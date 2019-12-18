Home

Spano - Raymond, 88, of Bay Shore, LI on December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace. Devoted father of Frank (Nancy), Joe (Anna) and Chrissy (Doug). Proud Grandpa of Nicole (Scott), Angela and Anthony. Raymond was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Friday, 10:30AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 18, 2019
