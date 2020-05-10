Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Raymond Stauder Notice
STAUDER - Raymond passed away on Wednesday, April 29th due to complications of COVID-19. Retired principal with the West Hempstead School District. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Stauder, the loving father of Charles (Janeann), Michael (Patty), Nancy (Bob), and Timothy (Linda) and the proud grand-father of Timothy, Kirsten, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Danielle, Christopher, Nicholas, Jake, Kevin, and Tyler. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. nthfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
