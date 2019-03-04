|
SENIA - Rebecca "Betty" (nee Losquadro) of Mineola, NY on March 1, 2019. Devoted Wife of Anthony J. (deceased), Loving Mother of Salvatore (Buddy & Penny), Maryann, and Anthony (Barbara). Cherished Grandmother of Alicia, Andrea, Julie, Heather & Nicole; Beloved Great-Grand-mother of Thomas, Charlotte, Megan, Arwyn, Kara, Dana & Eden; Loving Sister of James, Jerry and Anthony Losquadro and Rose, Michael, Mary, Annette, Patricia, Emanuel, Victor, Geraldine who have passed; and Sister-In-Law of Emelia Vella. Friends may call Tuesday Evening 7 to 9:30 and Wednesday 2 to 5 and 7 to 9:30pm Thomas F. Dalton Funeral, 412 Willis Avenue, Williston Park. Funeral Mass 9:45 am at Corpus Christi Church, Mineola; Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019