Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Gelormino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina C. Gelormino

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Regina C. Gelormino In Memoriam
REGINA C. GELORMINO 10/29/1953 - 2/14/2009 Ten years ago, we lost an angel here on earth. Not having you here has been extremely difficult, as you are always in our thoughts and felt in our hearts. Through your dedication as a mother and the many sacrifices you made, you were truly the backbone of our family. Though life goes on without you here, you will live forever in our hearts and in all the hearts of the many lives you have touched. Knowing you are at peace with David in your arms, please continue to watch over all of us, including your grandchildren Isabella, Emma, Anna, John, and Julia. Always miss your smile, your tenderness and your beautiful eyes. Loving you forever.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.