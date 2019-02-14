REGINA C. GELORMINO 10/29/1953 - 2/14/2009 Ten years ago, we lost an angel here on earth. Not having you here has been extremely difficult, as you are always in our thoughts and felt in our hearts. Through your dedication as a mother and the many sacrifices you made, you were truly the backbone of our family. Though life goes on without you here, you will live forever in our hearts and in all the hearts of the many lives you have touched. Knowing you are at peace with David in your arms, please continue to watch over all of us, including your grandchildren Isabella, Emma, Anna, John, and Julia. Always miss your smile, your tenderness and your beautiful eyes. Loving you forever. Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary