REGINA GALLOGLY-BACIK
1966 - 2020
GALLOGLY-BACIK- REGINA, 53, of Huntington, New York, passed away on September 2, 2020. Born September 23, 1966 in Roslyn, New York, she is the daughter of John and Mary Gallogly. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bacik, and her children, Kyle, Jaclyn, Megan and her siblings JoAnn Gallolgy, Maryjane Pape, Theresa Sasso (Lewis), Sheila Eggimann (Marc), amd John Gallolgy (Susan) and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A Memorial service will be held Monday September 7th, at M.A. Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station during the hours of 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patricks Church Outreach program. All doantion should be address to: Attention: Trocaire-Saints Patrick's Outreach.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Memorial service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
