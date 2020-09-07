GALLOGLY-BACIK- REGINA, 53, of Huntington, New York, passed away on September 2, 2020. Born September 23, 1966 in Roslyn, New York, she is the daughter of John and Mary Gallogly. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bacik, and her children, Kyle, Jaclyn, Megan and her siblings JoAnn Gallolgy, Maryjane Pape, Theresa Sasso (Lewis), Sheila Eggimann (Marc), amd John Gallolgy (Susan) and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A Memorial service will be held Monday September 7th, at M.A. Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station during the hours of 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patricks Church Outreach program. All doantion should be address to: Attention: Trocaire-Saints Patrick's Outreach.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store