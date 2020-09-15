Regina Kennelly

KENNELLY - Regina Mary, 74, of Huntington Bay died peacefully on Thursday September 10, 2020. She was born August 28, 1946 to Clifford and Julia Conway. Regina was a graduate of Queens General Hospital nursing school and went on to a career as a registered nurse at Southside Hospital for over 45 years. Regina married Thomas J. Kennelly Jr. on September 17, 1966. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas; her son Thomas and his wife Kristen of Duxbury, MA; her son Kyle of Huntington NY; her daughter-in-law Meredith of Huntington NY and her grandchildren Alex, Kurt, Julia, Kyle, Jillian and Lila. Regina will be laid to rest in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington, NY. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to Regina's favorite charity. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Funeral Mass to be held at 9:45am on September 16th at St. Patrick's RC Church in Huntington, NY.