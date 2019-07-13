Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Regina M. Carbone Notice
Carbone - Regina M. of Bay Shore and Babylon, LI, on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerome R. Carbone. Loving mother of Danielle Aberman (Harold) & Christopher Carbone (Tanya). Cherished grand- mother of Madeline, Ella, Harper & Juliette. Dear sister of Peter Ford and the late Patricia Henenlotter, Jeff Ford and Maureen Moser. Proud Dental Office Manager during her early career at Kaplan and Sciotto. Chief Administrative Officer for 26 years at Fitzharris and Company insurance. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A religious service will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday 11:00 AM. Cremation to follow. Visiting Monday 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Tuesday 10:00 AM 11:00 AM CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
