KIMBROUGH - Regina M. passed away on Sept. 16, 2019. Loving mother of Alexis Valerius and Jack Martin. Cherished sister of Celeste Tveter (Brian) and Guy Kimbrough (Adela). In her professional life, Regina was a social worker at Life's WORC in Garden City. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Sept. 19th 2-4 and 7-9pm at Wesche Funeral Home Center Moriches. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday Sept. 20th at 10am followed by interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Center Moriches.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019