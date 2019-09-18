Home

Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0007
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Center
Moriches, NY
Regina M. Kimbrough


1962 - 2019
Regina M. Kimbrough Notice
KIMBROUGH - Regina M. passed away on Sept. 16, 2019. Loving mother of Alexis Valerius and Jack Martin. Cherished sister of Celeste Tveter (Brian) and Guy Kimbrough (Adela). In her professional life, Regina was a social worker at Life's WORC in Garden City. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Sept. 19th 2-4 and 7-9pm at Wesche Funeral Home Center Moriches. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday Sept. 20th at 10am followed by interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Center Moriches.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019
